Fun theatre beside the canal near Rugby

Energetic, fresh and original stories are promised when a unique theatre troupe stops off near Rugby next week.

Mikron tours the nation’s canals on its vintage narrowboat, and is now in its 46th year of taking theatre to places that may not usually have the chance to experience it.

The company will be performing at The Moorings in Crick on Sunday, June 4, from 5pm and The Admiral Nelson in Braunston on Tuesday, June 6, at 7.30pm.

The Crick audience will be treated to Best Foot Forward. The show traces the history of youth hostelling from its inception in 1911 in the mind of a young German teacher-soldier who found himself in No Man’s Land at the Christmas Truce, through to its founding in Britain in the 1930s and right up-to-date with modern hostels still holding true to the founding ideals.

Braunston will get a performance of In at the Deep End. The play dives into 200 years of saving lives at sea with the RNLI, telling a story of heroism and selflessness. Mikron and their team of four actor/musicians have turned their talents to recreating the RNLI’s history and modern-day challenges , with a fast-paced plot zipping backwards and forwards through the years, throwing up little-known facts and questions to ponder, all setting sail in a sea of live music and memorable characters.

Mikron artistic director Marianne McNamara said: “I take the legacy of Mikron very seriously and our promise to make theatre everywhere for everyone.

“ For 46 years Mikron has toured to places that other companies don’t, and that means we are often deep in heart of the countryside, with no venue nearby, or finding ourselves performing in the most unlikely of places.

“We love how informal our performances are, and make shows that we can all relate to, and enjoy, whoever we are and wherever we come from.”

No tickets will be required for either show, with a cash collection taken at the end. Visit www.mikron.org.uk for details.