Get lost in space for a night at Rugby museum

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum heads for the final frontier later this month at its annual Night at Your Museum celebration.

A night of intergalactic entertainment takes place at the Art Gallery and Museum on Friday May 19, with a packed programme of outer space-themed fun for all the family.

Visitors can meet Astronaut George, from the National Space Centre, at mission control before blasting off on a journey of exploration around the building.

There is a chance to enter the Star Dome and Journey To Infinity, with Immersive Pictures’ 360-degree cinematic experience taking audiences on an adventure to the edge of the universe.

Stargazers can scan the skies through telescopes courtesy of the Rugby Astronomy Society and also snap a selfie in front of rocket-themed backdrops.

The team from the National Space Centre entertain with talks and demonstrations throughout the event, including the chance to build and launch a cardboard rocket.

Visitors can also enter deep space in the UV Universe, making glow in the dark art with ultraviolet paint, while space oddities can be created at art and craft sessions.

Other art activities include creating constellations of stars and the chance to dress up as an alien, while youngsters can enjoy sensory play sessions.

There will also be star dancers from Vortex Creates and refreshments available from the Art Gallery and Museum’s Cafe Downtown.

Nikki Grange, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum’s arts, heritage and visitor services manager, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the National Space Centre for this year’s Night at Your Museum, one of the most popular events in our calendar.

Night at Your Museum runs from 5.45pm to 9.30pm. Tickets cost £2 per person, with children under two free. and allow two hours’ admission to the event. A separate charge of £1.50 applies for entry to the Star Dome for over-fives only. Admission times start at 5.45pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm, and include entry to the World Rugby Hall of Fame and Archaeology Gallery.

Visitragm.co.uk/naym or by call (01788) 533217 to book.