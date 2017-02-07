Go Round the Horne with celebration of radio show in Banbury

One of the most popular and influential programmes in British radio history is the subject of a show at the Mill in Banbury next week.

From 1965 to 1968 there was no bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half an hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief.

The show starred Kenneth Williams, Hugh Paddick, Betty Marsden and Bill Pertwee. It was known for its infamous movie spoofs and regular characters such as Rambling Sid Rumpo, Charles and Fiona, J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock and Julian and Sandy.

Director Tim Astley has compiled the script for the production using only material from the original broadcasts, with the full blessing and support of the original writers’ estates.

The show comes to the venue on Wednesday, February 15.

Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book.