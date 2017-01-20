Indie rock of the 90s in store at Rugby gig

Live music fans in Rugby can expect a night of 90s nostalgia when band Sonic Boom comes to the town.

The band has its main focus on indie rock hits from the decade, with cover tunes from Green Day, James, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and many others.

The band’s story started a decade ago when Sonic Boom played hundreds of gigs around the Midlands – before marriage and children intervened. Since then the Hinckley-based group has been on hold, until the last few months when the dads decided to reform.

The line-up features Tim Steele and Dave Hookway on guitars and Andy Beasley on drums – along with new recruit Simon Ward from Rugby on bass.

Simon said: “We’ve played a number of gigs in Leicestershire and Solihull in the last year and we’ve had a fantastic response from audiences and repeat bookings from promoters.

“I’ve been keen to play in my local town and can’t wait for our show.”

Lead singer Richard Chamberlain said: “People love to hear those songs from more than 20 years ago.

“They may have been at university or starting out in work and that decade was the sound track to their lives.

“We’ll do some great Blur and Snow Patrol songs, but might also include Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Deep Blue Something or By the Way by the Chilli Peppers. They all go down so well.

“We’re really looking forward to playing in Rugby.”

The band play at London Calling on Saturday, February 4. They will return to the town when they perform at The William Webb Ellis on Saturday, March 11.