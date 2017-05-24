Inspirational choir coming to Dunchurch

They stole the hearts of millions at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations – and now the African Children’s Choir are coming to Dunchurch.

The choir travels the world, acting as the ambassador for Africa’s most vulnerable children, raising much needed awareness as they go. The youngsters will be showcasing their inspirational talents at St Peter’s Church on Saturday, May 27.

Millions of viewers around the world saw their performance of Sing with Gary Barlow at the jubilee celebrations, and the choir has attracted fans from all over the world, including some celebrity admirers.

International superstar Annie Lennox said: “I first encountered the African Children’s Choir as they were heading towards the stage to perform for Nelson Mandela’s 46664 campaign. Since then I’ve come to appreciate more and more just how uniquely special they are.”

Music for Life, the official fundraising charity of the African Children’s Choir, works in seven African countries, and has educated more than 52,000 children as well as helping improve the lives of over 100,000 people through relief and development programmes during its 32 year history.

Funds raised contribute towards not only the entire education and care of all the touring children, but also to the continued development and support of the Music for Life programmes that help some of the continent’s most vulnerable children.

Spokeswoman Shauncey Ferguson said: “The concerts reflect the energy, beauty, dignity and unlimited ability of these incredible children through song, music and dance.

“Many of the choir children have lost one or both parents to poverty and disease. The performances are both uplifting and humbling, and are an opportunity to experience the vitality of the youth from this challenged continent.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Visit africanchildrens choir.org.uk to book.