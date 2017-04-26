It’s All or Nothing at mod-themed musical at the Belgrade

Mod musical sensation All or Nothing comes to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry next week.

The show tells the electrifying yet bittersweet tale of Kenney Jones, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Steve Marriott – four charismatic youngsters from east London with humour, attitude, passion and, above all, talent.

They became The Small Faces and were rocketed into the big time, only to discover the path to fantastic success is paved with exploitation, betrayal and ultimately tragedy.

All or Nothing is written by award-winning actress Carol Harrison. She said: “It’s a real honour to be able to bring the extraordinary world of The Small Faces back to the fans and to a brand new audience, young and old.

“Audiences have embraced the chance to enjoy a bit of mod nostalgia and the critics have all acknowledged the vivid underground vibe on stage as we bring the 60s scene into sharp focus. Our live band and cast tell the story of the rise and fall of the band, a journey as colourful as their sound, and get to showcase an amazing catalogue of music - hard edged r ‘n’ b.

“This is music which influenced a generation of musicians from Paul Weller and The Jam to Oasis, Blur, The Verve and The Arctic Monkeys, not to mention millions of fans.”

Carol Harrison will also play Kay Marriott in the production with Stefan Edwards as Kenney Jones, Russell Floyd as Don Arden, Josh Maddison as Ian McLagan, Joseph Peters as Jimmy Winston, Samuel Pope as young Steve Marriott, Chris Simmons as Steve Marriott and Stanton Wright as Ronnie Lane.

Mod culture was opposed to the class-ridden society of the 1960s and its dull culture. The Small Faces encapsulated all that is mod, with the musical packed with hits including Whatcha Gonna Do About It, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday, Here Comes the Nice, Itchycoo Park and, of course, All or Nothing.

The show runs from Thursday, May 4, to Saturday, May 6. Tickets start at £19.

Call the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk to book or for more information.