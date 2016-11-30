A concert with top talent at Rugby School

Talented Rugby School students will join forces with the renowned Birmingham Conservatoire for a charity concert this weekend.

Musical students will team up with the conservatoire’s Symphonic Brass section this Sunday at 5pm (doors 4pm).

The winter concert is raising funds for two local charities – the Myton Hospice and the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, which has supported Rugby seven-year-old Eleanor Brinkley, who had a liver transplant in the summer. All money from ticket sales will be split equally between the two charities.

The school’s director of music Richard Tanner said: “This is a fantastic festive concert with many of the school’s most talented groups performing – from strings and the concert band to the jazz orchestra and choir – and we’re delighted that the conservatoire’s Symphonic Brass will be joining us, too.”

The concert will take place in the Temple Speech Room.

Mince pies, mulled wine and juice will be served in the interval, with all proceeds again going to the two causes.

Myton Hospice’s community fundraiser Rachael Stevens said: “We are very thankful and honoured to be one of two charities chosen.”

Alison Taylor, chief executive of the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, added: “We rely entirely on voluntary donations so we are delighted and very grateful to hear that the staff and pupils at Rugby School have chosen to do this for us. The funds they raise will enable us to continue to make a difference to the many families affected by childhood liver disease.”

Tickets cost £5 and are available from the school’s Temple Reading Room or by calling 01788 556 227.