Battle of the Bands in Braunston

They say that three is the magic number and this is definitely the case for the Braunston Battle of the Bands taking place next week.

Three pubs will hold a number of bands taking place on Sunday May 28.

The event starts at the The Old Plough from 12pm and then the Admmiral Nelson from4pm to 8pm and is finished off at The Wheatsheaf from 9pm through to midnight.

And punters will be able to vote for their favourite band online through a QR code. The winning band will get to play at The Admiral Nelson Music Festival on Saturday August 5.

The Charlie Tarry Band, Richard Jag-Sebastian and The Restless Diesels. Each band will perform two half an hour sets at The Old Plough.

This will be followed by music at The Admiral Nelson where fourperformers play and they are Fall from Glory, Stu Thomson, Captain Horizon and Kapelle.

Raw condition and Garrison Evolution will round off the Braunston Battle of the Bands with a performance at The Wheatsheaf.

There will also be two hour long breaks between the event moving to the different venues but in this time, there will be a wide range of activities and refreshments available.