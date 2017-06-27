Classic tunes at Napton Festival

There will be a retro theme to this year’s Napton Festival which promises a full weekend of musical entertainment.

Starting on Friday July 7 at 4pm, there will be seven bands as well as 10 bands and 6 live acts on an indoor acoustic stage the following day. The gates on Saturday will open at 11am with the live music starting at 11.45am.

Headlining the entertainment on the Friday night is The Firm who will be playing a number of classic hits from the 60’s and 70’s

The Rolling Stones Now, a tribute act are the headline act for the Saturday. They have been described by organisers as the premier tribute band to the group

Both days supported by lots of top quality local and hational bands making it an absolute must for live music fans.

There will be trade stands, kids corner and arts, full catering facilities and a large drinks marquee

Camping is again at the registered site on the edge of the village and will again be patrolled at night by security personnel.

Tickets for Friday only are £10 or Saturday only are £18 with a weekend value ticket for £20. People under the age of 14 can go free.

For further information about the festival or to book tickets in advance visit www.naptonfestival.co.uk.