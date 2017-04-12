Craig David whips up an electric atmosphere at the Ricoh

Generations united at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday night to see the hotly-anticipated return of chart-topping garage star Craig David.

Thousands of people packed inside the venue’s Ericsson Indoor Arena to see David play a selection of anthems old and new.

Craig performed hits such as Fill Me InandSeven Days as well as modern tracks includingAint Giving UpandWhen The Bassline Drops

Before he took to the stage, the crowd was treated to a set from up-and-coming artist Lauren Faith, before grime star Big Narstie took things up a notch ready for the arrival of the Seven Days star.

David arrived to rapturous applause, and performed hits such as Fill Me In and Seven Days, through to modern tracks such as Ain’t Giving Up and When The Bassline Drops.

The Ericsson Indoor Arena was then transformed into one big house party as David introduced the masses to his TS5 DJ set, remixing a selection of garage hits new and old.

Andy Gibb, managing director at the Ricoh Arena, said: “The atmosphere was absolutely electric, and it was fantastic to see different generations partying together. It is a night that will live long in the memory for many.

“We’re really proud to be able to attract artists of this calibre to Coventry, and we’re working hard to deliver more of the same over the coming months.”