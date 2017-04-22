Little Mix reveal Donington Park support acts

Ella Eyre and Sheppard will be supporting Little Mix who headline Donington Park this summer as part of their Summer Shout Out Tour.

Eyre has already racked up an impressive seven UK Top 40 hits and is set to perform her hits including Waiting All Night, Gravity and If I Go before Little Mix take to the stage.

Ella Eyre

Australian indie band Sheppard have enjoyed success with their song Geronimo, which spent three weeks at number one in their home country and was certified five times platinum- as well as being streamed more than 238 million times on Spotify.

2016 was an incredible year for headliners Little Mix with another massive number one single Shout Out To My Ex, and their album Glory Days shooting straight to the top of the album charts.

The record is the quickest selling album in the UK charts by a girl group since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001.

All play Donington Park on July 1.

Tickets cost £38 and are on sale now. For more details visit www.donington-park.co.uk.