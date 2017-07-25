No tickets left for ‘sold out’ Cropredy Convention festival

Have your say

Organisers of this year’s Cropredy Convention are reminding anyone without tickets that this year’s festival is completely sold out.

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention takes place from Thursday, August 10, to Saturday, August 12, on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border.

Festival director Gareth Williams said: "We hate turning people away so please don't turn up on spec.

“We have no tickets left to sell so you will have a wasted trip and may get caught up in traffic congestion.

“If you are visiting the area to enjoy the fringe events and other musical distractions, please note you won't be allowed to camp anywhere on the site without a festival ticket."

Host band Fairport Convention will also be playing two 'warm-up' gigs in Banbury before the festival. Both of these are also sold out.

Mr Williams added: “Our advice as always is book early to avoid disappointment."

For more information about this year’s festival, visit www.fairportconvention.com