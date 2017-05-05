Optimism as Rugby band rock in national competition

A Rugby band said they had the time of their lives and are filled with optimism despite not winning a national competition final in London.

Stupid Boots won the regional heat in Leicester to reach the Pogues Irish Whiskey Presents: A Shot at Discovery final at the O2 Academy Islington on Thursday, April 27.

Despite a coach full of fans breaking down on the way to the gig, the indie rockers said they performed to the biggest crowd of the night and brought the house down.

Unfortunately, a band from Glasgow won the £3,000, studio time with The Pogues’ Spider Stacey, a UK tour and more – but Stupid Boots drummer Bradley Hearn said the Scottish group deserved to win.

Even though they lost, the band are positive more opportunities will come from their performance.

“We’re not that bothered that we lost as we played in front of all our fans, 100 people singing our songs, the crowd was absolutely mad,” Bradley said.

“We did all we could, we’re glad we had the opportunity and we’re really humbled by the support of our fans.

“It’s just a great thing to play and hopefully something good comes from it.”

Stupid Boots sold around 100 tickets to their fans and arranged for two coaches to bring everyone to the gig.

But one coach broke down on the M1 and the band were scheduled to go on first.

Luckily, the organisers let them play last so the fans would not miss them.

Afterwards, singer Chris Jelley spoke to a promoter in the smoking area who said they would be in touch about future gigs.

Stupid Boots are now hoping to keep up the momentum gained from the competition to play bigger gigs and record more songs.

“I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next,” Chris said.