Rugby indie rockers ready for national final

An up-and-coming indie band from Rugby are getting ready for the biggest gig in its history on Thursday (April 27).

Stupid Boots are in the final of a national competition with £3,000, a UK tour and studio time to record an EP with The Pogues on offer.

The five-man band and two coaches of fans are heading to the O2 Academy Islington for Pogues Irish Whiskey Presents: A Shot at Discovery.

Stupid Boots, made of five friends in their 20s, won the regional final in Leicester last month, earning their place in the grand final.

Drummer Bradley Hearn said this is a massive opportunity for the band, having only been together for two years.

“We’re really looking forward to it, we’re all a bit nervous as you would be,” he said.

“We’ve been rehearsing loads since March as this is definitely our biggest gig to date. It’s going to be magical.”

Around 8,000 people are expected to watch the sell-out competition in London, with some high-profile judges, including The Libertines drummer Gary Powell, The Pogues’ Spider Stacey and many other important people from the music world.

Stupid Boots are hoping to clinch victory with a new song, D.E.A.D., and have sold around 100 tickets themselves, who are joining them on the journey down, leaving from their local pub The Squirrel, where they played their first gig.

“We’re just hoping we can play to our best and we’ll see what happens,” Bradley said.