Musical revived for Kilworth House

It is a musical which the creative team at Kilworth House Theatre say will leave you grinning from ear.

And rehearsals for Kiss Me Kate, which runs from Wednesday May 31 to Sunday July 16, have got underway.

Set in 1940’s Baltimore and it’s opening night. There is just ten minutes to the curtain going up and backstage all hell has let loose!

The story unfolds on and off stage as romantic entanglements, mistaken identities and hairy encounters with a pair of hilarious, foolhardy gangsters are all comically intertwined in Cole Porter’s stunning musical comedy.

Described by the production team as full of mischief, wit and dazzling dance including hit songs Another Op’nin, Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Too Darn Hot and So In Love.

Producer Celia Mackay, who is once again joined by director Matthew White and has assembled a cast of experienced musical theatre performers.

Playing Fred Graham is Matthew McKenna while Caroline Sheen will portray Lilli Vanessi. Justin Thomas plays the part of Bill Calhoun and Lois Lane is portrayed by

Other cast members include Cory English, Carl Sanderson, Gary Davis, Andrew Gordon-Watkins, Piers Bate Davide Fienauri, Tarinn Callender, Craig Turner, Adam Philpott, Paul Hutton, Thomas Audibert, Emily Squibb, Holly Willock, Katia Sartini, Helen Turner, Molly May Gardiner, Tash Holway; Jessica Pardoe and Laura Ellis.

Kiss Me Kate is the first of two musicals to be staged at the venue during the summer months, the other being the song and dance extravaganza Top Hat.

Tickets for the show cost between £32 and £40 with a number of performances throughout the six week run.

For further information or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01858 881939 between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday or online at www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk.