Political farce on the Rugby stage

The death of an Italian railway worker might not be the natural jumping off point to create a comedy.

But this death in police custody cell in Italy in 1969 led to the creation of Accidental Death of an Anarchist which starts at the weekend on Saturday.

Dario Fo’s remarkable raucous award-winning play will run until Saturday June 13 at the Henry Street venue.

Nobel Prize winning writer Fo took the events around the death of Giuseppe Pinelli in the creation of his show.

He was wrongly accused of bombing a bank, and turned this incident into farce.

The events of the play are fictional despite its true origins.

Since then, the play has been performed around the world and hailed as a masterpiece.

It has been revived in the UK a number of times and has seen the likes of Jonathan Pryce playing the lead role on Broadway and Rhys Ifans who appeared in a 2003 revival in London’s West End.

Director Simon Burne makes his debut in this production by Rugby Theatre.

He has described the show as hysterical rollercoaster of laughs complete with fast-paced action.

Simon said: “I have adored this play for years, ever since I first saw it performed.

“I feel privileged and proud to be taking it on as my first production as a director at Rugby Theatre.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful piece of theatre, with an amazing witty script and brilliant surreal comedy. If you loved Monty Python or pantomime as kid, you’ll love this show!

“It does exactly what theatre should do – give you a fabulously entertaining night out which also makes you think. I can hardly wait for opening night.”

Tickets for the show cost £11 for adults, £9 for concessions and family tickets are also available.

These can be booked by calling the Rugby Theatre box office on 01788 541234, or by visiting www.rugbytheatre.co.uk where more information is available.