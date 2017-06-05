Producing a hit on the Rugby Theatre stage

Mel Brooks’ outrageous Broadway farce The Producers comes to the Rugby Theatre stage this weekend.

The show tells how down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his mild-mannered accountant Leo Bloom come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in theatre history.

They devise a musical love-song to Adolf Hitler, which they believe will be derided by critics and ignored by disgusted audiences and will open and close so quickly they can rake in millions from over-selling shares in the production.

Despite the mad-cap larks that ensue, including the infamous musical number Springtime For Hitler, the play also details how two very different men work together to rise above being life’s losers to winners.

The play is directed by Alan Pavis and features Jez Malpas as Max and Ethan J Smith as Leo. Alan said: “This is the silliest, funniest and most un-pc show I know, and I love every minute of it!”

The play will run from Saturday June 10 to Saturday June 17. Tickets cost £15 to 16, with concessionary rates available. Visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk to book or for more details.