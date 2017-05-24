Rock on at Crick Boat Show with top live acts

Some 40 years after the death of Marc Bolan, tribute act T-Rextasy will headline the entertainment at the Crick Boat Show & Waterways Festival this weekend.

The band will be performing in the Wheatsheaf Bar Marquee on Saturday, May 27, recreating the legendary band’s outrageous glam-rock days and performing some of their biggest hits, including Ride a White Swan, Jeepster, Telegram Sam, Teenage Dream, The Groover, 20th Century Boy, Get it On and I Love to Boogie.

The Fleetwood Bac tribute show and Murphy’s Marbles will perform on the Sunday evening, and music during the day on Saturday will include country blues from The Goat Roper Rodeo Band and gypsy jazz from Swing Gitan.

On Sunday there will be country folk from Serious Sam Barrett and newgrass, bluegrass and Americana music from The Old Grey Dogs, while on Monday, visitors can enjoy French-style accordion music and gypsy jazz from Bon Accord and blues from Jacksboro Highway.

Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said: “With live music being such an important part of the show’s atmosphere, we are looking forward to welcoming T-Rextasy to the stage as our headline act this year, as well as dozens of bands performing during the three show days.”

Crick Boat Show promises an enjoyable day out for all the family with dozens of boats to look round, boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee and a large variety of food and drink stalls.

The annual event, which is organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, is the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival with 300 exhibitors across the canal world gathering, and over 25,000 visitors expected to attend.

Crick Boat Show runs from Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29. Visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970 for more information.