Rugby man helps out the Addams Family

The altogether ooky world of The Addams Family takes to the stage in Northampton next week – with the help of a Rugby man.

The show is produced by John Stalker of Music and Lyrics Ltd, who was also responsible for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Hippodrome in Birmingham last year.

And he is looking forward to staging the Broadway musical at one of the area’s major theatres.

He said: “ I am delighted to be bringing The Addams Family to the Derngate in Northampton.

“As a Rugby resident it’s always very satisfying to be supporting one of our major local theatres and this show is such fun.

“ It’s a big flashy Broadway musical with great numbers, great choreography and lots of comedy. It has not been seen professionally in the UK before so now is your chance to catch it.”

The show stars ex-EastEdner Samantha Womack as Morticia Addams, comedy favourite Les Dennis as Uncle Fester and Carrie Hope Fletcher, who has performed in Les Misérables and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as Wednesday Addams.

The story tells how Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan from are present – y Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and the rest.

The comically gothic and macabre Addams Family began life in a comic strip in 1938. They became more widely known through a 1960s American TV series and two films in the 1990s.

The show runs from Tuesday May 9 to Saturday May 13. Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book or for more information.