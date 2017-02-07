Rugby metal band get signed by big label

A heavy metal band from Rugby have been signed up by a major record company.

Wars have signed a contract with Spinefarm Records, a Finnish record label and off-shoot of Universal Music Group.

The five piece saw their début album, We Are Islands, After All released earlier this week and celebrated with a launch party at the weekend surrounded by family and friends.

Wars, comprising of Lee Tysall, 27, on drums, Rob Vicars, 28, singer/screamer and songwriter, Rich Bennett, 26, on bass, Sam Barnard, 28, lead ‘clean’ singer, and Matt Burns, 25, guitar and harmonies got together about 18 months ago, and haven’t looked back since.

Lee, Sam and Rob have known each other since college days and were part of the band Lavondys. Matt became friends when touring with them in his band Immerse, and Rich met up through jamming with the guys and becoming good friends.

Lee, a personal fitness trainer, said: “Wars isn’t about violence or war, it’s about the internal battles we all struggle with inside ourselves.

“Every single lyric in every song has a meaning, and we scream because we are passionate about what we believe.”

The record deal has enabled the band to create a video of them performing The Art of Not Knowing to accompany the album.

They are now working on new material for their next album and looking forward to playing music festivals later this year, two of which are Teddy Rocks, which is in aid of Cancer Research and takes place in Dorset in April, and 2000 Trees festival, which takes place in Cheltenham in July.

For more information visit www.weareallwars.com or www.facebook.com/weareallwars

* If you’re a musician in Rugby, tell us your news. Email peter.ormerod@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk