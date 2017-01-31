Rugby putting itself in the picture at show

Rugby & District Art Society celebrates its 80th anniversary with an exhibition in the town this month.

The Floor One gallery at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum hosts the show from Saturday February 11 to Thursday February 23.

As well as offering a chance to see works by the town’s best artists, some of those exhibiting will be rewarded with prizes for their efforts.

Gisèle Hibberd Pellegrini, a member of the Committee, comments: “The Society is more active than ever and we are proud of our history, our members and many supporters. Our 80th anniversary is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our art and share it with as wide a public as possible.

“Our 80 Years’ Anniversary Awards Exhibition promises to be special and everyone is warmly invited to visit.”

The society was founded in 1936 by a few artists led by the art master at Rugby School.

For a number of years, it met at the school, with the society growing and counting among its officers prestigious personalities including LS Lowry .

Today, the society counts around 100 members and meets at Dunchurch Village Hall at 7.30pm on the first Wednesday of the month.

In addition to the regular workshops, sketching evenings and day trips, a celebratory 80th anniversary dinner will be held in March and an art holiday to Scotland is planned for April.

Visit www.rugbyanddistrictartsociety.org.uk and www.ragm.org.uk for more information about the society and the exhibition.