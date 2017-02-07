Satirical twist on G&S classic at Rugby Theatre

Larger-than-life characters and much-loved tunes come to Rugby Theatre next week when The Mikado takes to the stage.

Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular comic opera is coming to the venue from Tuesday, February 14, to Saturday, February 18, courtesy of Rugby Operatic Society.

Now in its 54th year, the NODA award-winning group welcomes back what it regards as its most successful director, Judi Walton.

She will join musical director David King and the melodious voices of a large cast to make what the society describes as a “farce to be reckoned with”.

The Mikado first opened on March 14, 1885, in London, where it ran at the Savoy Theatre for 672 performances, which was the second longest run for any work of musical theatre and one of the longest runs of any theatre piece up to that time.

The original was set in Japan, but the action in this production takes place in the fictional Rugby Operatic Society Rest Home for Retired Performers, with added satirical bite. The absurd plot mocks politics and society in a way that many may still see as relevant today.

Well-known songs from The Mikado include Three Little Maids From School Are We, I’ve Got A Little List and As Some Day It May Happen.

The show takes place at 7.30pm each evening, ending at 9.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions. Visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk or call( 01788) 541234 to book.