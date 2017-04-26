Spectres bring the psych to Rugby gig

Bristol-based band Spectres bring their psych set to Rugby on Thursday April 27.

The band are signed to London-based independent label Sonic Cathedral and are touring their new LP, Condition. The band are regulars on the psych live gigging scene and have finished the European dates of their tour, taking in the Barcelona Psych Fest.

Support comes from Manchester’s Purple Heart Parade and Derby’s Starwheel, who are both returning to Rugby. Purple Heart Parade have played Liverpool, London and Manchester Psych Festivals and Starwheel have recently played Derby’s 2Q Festival and have supported the Happy Mondays. DJ sets are provided by Rugby’s Spacemen 3 original Pete Bassman and Paulo’s Hoodoo Jukebox.

The gig takes place at the West Indian Club in St Peter’s Road, from 7.30 to 11pm.

Tickets cost £5 online and on the door. Visit www.wegottickets.com to book.