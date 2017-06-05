Stars of the future at Rugby College festival

Performing arts students at Rugby College are putting on a theatre festival at the college’s Platform Theatre until Friday June 16.

The Action Theatre Festival is two weeks of musicals, dance, drama and theatre showcasing the students’ work. It features musicals such as Evita, A Chorus Line, Mamma Mia! and Disney’s The Little Mermaid as well as a foundation degree student showcase and a student devised piece called A Father’s Duty.

Level 2 Performing Arts students have already been touring The Little Mermaid to primary schools in the Rugby area, including St Oswald’s and Boughton Leigh, receiving great feedback from the children and staff. The 50-minute musical is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film.

Hayley Glover, course leader for performing arts, is directing The Little Mermaid. She said: “This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Oscar-winning animated feature film as well as new songs from the Broadway show.

“The students have had an epic task with this show, trying to create an underwater world, learn complex songs and movements and all in just a few weeks of rehearsal. They have done an incredible job and have really brought these well-known characters to life.”

Each performance lasts around an hour with a short interval before the next show and all performances start at 7pm except for The Little Mermaid, which starts at 6pm.

The Little Mermaid and Mr Bean will be performed on Thursday June 9, with The Little Mermaid and Annie staged on Monday June 12. Mr Bean and Evita are performed on Tuesday June 13, A Father’s Duty and A Chorus Line on Wednesday June 14 and Mamma Mia! on Thursday June 15. Annie and A Father’s Duty complete the festival on Friday June 16.

Tickets cost £7.50 or £5 for concessions. Visit www.warwickshire.ac.uk/performance to book.