Stimulating take on landscapes in Rugby art show

Art exploring landscape, nature and our changing relationship with our environment goes on show in Rugby next week.

David Howell’s exhibition at the Rugby School’s Lewis Gallerybrings together a collection of works from the past 25 years.

They show his development as an artist, with the paintings gradually becoming more abstract, and more obvious figurative elements being reintroduced recently.

The large-scale works are often densely layered and colourful, and using tactile paint to add texture.

Although the paintings are not related to specific places, Howell says his formative years living in the Brecon Beacons have had a profound influence on his understanding of landscape art. Howell, a John Moores prize winner, has work in private collections in the UK, USA and Australia, and is based in Coventry at the Canal Basin Studios.

This exhibition runs from Tuesday January 31 to Thursday February 9. Visit www.rugbyschool.co.uk for details.