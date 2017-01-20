‘Superstar’ Jon Moses comes to Rugby

A singer lauded by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jason Donovan is bringing his show to Rugby next month.

Jon Moses, who was a finalist of the ITV talent search Superstar, presents his new production Journey at the Benn Hall on Thursday February 23.

And he’s not the only attraction, as the show will also be including students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Schools in Rugby, Leamington and Warwick.

Jon will sing songs from a range of genres, including musical theatre, pop, rock and classical.

The judges were effusive in their praise of Jon on the ITV show, a search for a singer to perform in the West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created the musical, hailed Jon’s “very strong baritone,” while former chart-topper and West End performer Jason Donovan told Jon: “You’ve come here and you’ve blown this audience away.”

Jon is touring the show worldwide and will be running a two-day signing workshop with the students performing with him in the show.

Jon’s show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £15 for adults and £8 for under-16s.

Call (01788) 533719 or visit www.bennhall.com to book or for more information.