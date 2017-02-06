Festival in Leicestershire tickling your funny bone

Some of the best known names in comedy will be coming to Leicestershire for two weeks of top class comedy.

The Leicester Comedy Festival sees the likes of James Acaster, Gary Delaney, Paul Foot appearing at the festival which runs until Sunday February 26.

And it is not just suitable for the adults as perennial mirth makers Sooty is bringing his new show to the festival.

See the star of Storage Hunters UK and Celebrity Storage Hunters in his full stand-up comedy show and comes with a wealth of experience in the USA.

Iranian comic Shappi Khorshandi is celebrating the fortieth anniversary of her arrival in Britain. There will also be a comedy’s Hunger Games. Three top comics enter, only two shall leave. The action is overseen by ringmaster Jason Manford.

The posh voiced, acerbic son of ordinary Bromley Tom Allen brings a new hour of hilarious anecdotes and observations to the festival.

Surreal comedian Paul Foot will pit two teams against each other, discussing a series of real-life, perilous, yet bizarre situations

Expect magic, music and mayhem with buckets full of audience participationfromThe Sooty Show while the sitcom experience can see you spend time with the characters from FawltyTowers and Blackadder.

James Acaster wil perform a number of shows at the festival while the Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppets do Shakespeare.

Gary Delaney’s brings his touring show There’s Something About Gary to the festival while people can also expect shows from They Think It’s All Over’s Lee Hurst and panel show regular Justin Moorhouse.

Former host of The Great British Bake Off Sue Perkins and I’m A Celebrity’s Joel Dommett will also appear at festival later in the run.

There will also be the UK Pun Championships and competition to find Comedian of the Year.

Events take place at venues across Leicestershire at different times with many more up and coming comedians bringing something new to the circuit.

For further details about the event including the full line up visit www.comedy-festival.co.uk.