Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a modern comedy favourite to country classics, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

God of Carnage, Rugby Theatre, July 4 to 8

A polite meeting between two sets of parents to discuss a playground fight involving their children is the background to this comical play. Yasmina Reza’s award-winning comedy is being staged as part of the town’s Festival of Culture. Real-life husband and wife Andy and Ruth MacCallum play one couple, Tom Browning and Rugby Theatre newcomer Felicity Peck play the other in what the director describes as “a comedy of manners – without the manners”.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 EXHIBITION

Music in Rugby, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until September

Music in Rugby explores many of the bands, choirs and musicians who have entertained audiences in the town over the past 100 years.

The exhibition features mementoes from the glory days of the Tom Ward Big Band, a staple at major functions, balls and dances in Rugby during the 1930s and 50s. Tom Ward was the town’s Mr Music, a saxophonist and band leader who was guaranteed to make a party swing. Pieces on display include a conductor’s baton, saxophone and banjo, together with photographs of the band. Music in Rugby also delves into the career of the Kiwi Trio, an instrumental band who performed in the town from the 1960s to the ‘90s. In addition to photographs and recordings of the trio, the exhibition features many of the band’s instruments, including a piano accordion and maracas. Music in Rugby celebrates a host of other bands, venues and musical events, together with radios, a record player and eight-track music player from the museum’s social history collection. The exhibition also includes a display to mark the 150th anniversary of the Rugby Philharmonic Choir. During its history the choir has been led by illustrious guest conductors such as Benjamin Britten, George Dyson and Sir Arthur Bliss, and welcomed a number of distinguished soloists, including Kathleen Ferrier, Philip Langridge and John Shirley-Quirk. Items on display at the exhibition include photographs, programmes and original scores from throughout the choir’s history.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk



3DANCE

Summer Hafla, Benn Hall, Rugby, June 29

Hafla is the Arabic word for party, and Lynne Chapman’s dance students will be showcasing Flamenco dance performers as well as belly dance. This twice yearly event is the end of term show and as always donates profits to charity.

Details: kookiekaftan.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Patsy Cline and Friends, Benn Hall, Rugby, July 1

Tribute artists Sue Lowry, Marc Robinson and Lee Davidge bring the music of Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves alive during a show which takes audiences back to the honky tonk days of country.

Details: www.bennhall.com



5 THEATRE

One-act comedies, Benn Hall, Rugby, July 5

The evening features three works by Dave Tristram. It starts with Carrot, a comic examination of industrial relations, before a performance of Last Tango in Little Grimley, which follows a struggling amateur dramatic society, followed by sequel Last Panto in Little Grimley.

Details: www.bennhall.com