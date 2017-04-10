Music legends celebrated at Kilworth’s summer season

Tributes to some of the most legendary musical performers and a stand up concert from Brummie comedian Jasper Carrott are among the highlights at Kilworth House Theatre over the summer months.

A number of one night shows have gone on sale running from Tuesday July 18 to Monday July 31.

The season stars with Bjorn Again, an ABBA tribute act, which was formed in 1988 in Australia.

Fresh from performing in the hit West End show ‘The Jersey Boys, the life story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’, Mark Halliday proudly presents his latest smash Walk Like A Man on Wednesday July 19.

This is followed the next day by Talon’s 20th anniversary tour which will feature classic hits by The Eagles.

The Manfreds are back at the venue due to popualr demand on Friday July 21 while Phil Collins and Genesis fans will be delighted with the tribute show coming on Saturday July 22.

Beyond the Barricade bring West End and Broadway hits to the open air theatre on Sunday July 23.

The Whitney tribute entitled Queen of the Night visits on Monday July 24 and recreating the sounds of Queen, Killer Queen takes to the stage on Tuesday July 25.

The music of Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly can be heard on Rock and Roll Paradisde concert on Wednesday July 26.

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up and Rock can be seen for two successive nights on Thursday and Friday July 27 and 28 which features a mixture of both music and comedy.

The ever popualr Last Night of the Proms returns to Kilworth on Saturday and Sunday July 29 and 30 and will feature some of the most beloved classical tunes to enthrall the audience.

The season is rounded off with a tribute to The Hollies on Monday July 31.

Sandwiched in between this season of shows are the theatre’s two big musicals Kiss Me Kate and Top Hat.

Tickets for all of these shows are on sale and with demand high, people are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

For further information or to book in advance visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk or call 01858 881939.