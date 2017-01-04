What's on where around Rugby: listings, January 5 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Rugby over the coming week. Please email editorial@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

MUSIC

Open mic nights: London Calling, Castle Street, Thursday nights from 8pm. Bring instruments.

Rugby Philharmonic Choir: New members welcome. Telephone 01788 812802.

The Zephyr Band, Rugby: New members welcome. The Zephyr Wind Band has been playing in the community for the last 10 years. The band meets on a Thursday evening during school terms at 7.30pm at the United Reformed Church next to the Recreation Ground Sports Centre, Hillmorton Road. Contact details – Ann on 07790 678737.

Tierra Buena Jazz Band: Ansty Working Men’s Club, meet every Monday evening 8pm.

ART AND EXHIBITIONS

The annual Rugby Open Exhibition runs at the Art Gallery & Museum until January 14. Visit www.ragm.co.uk for details.

A new exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum reveals the bombing targets in the town selected by the German air force during the Second World War. A Place Called Rugby features seldom seen maps, plans and aerial photographs of the town from the Museum’s social history collection. The exhibition charts how the town has changed and developed, and reveals moments in history which defined Rugby - none more so than the maps the Luftwaffe had drawn up for a planned bombing raid on the town. Though the raid never took place, the maps identify a number of key targets, including the railway network, factories such as the Willans Works and British Thompson-Houston, and the Hospital of St Cross and St Luke’s Hospital. In addition to the Luftwaffe maps, A Place Called Rugby showcases postcards featuring aerial photographs of the town and the railway track plans of Rugby Midland Station. A Place Called Rugby runs until Saturday 14 January. Visit www.ragm.co.uk for details.

Painting and Drawing Group: Small friendly group. If interested ring Joy on 01788 567457 or David on 01788 823212 for times and venues.

The Craft Studio: Hilltop Farm, Fosseway, Hunningham, CV33 9EL, phone 07890 154852. Arts, crafts, workshops and drop-in sessions for adults and children. Contact the venue for more information.

COMMUNITY

Rugby National Trust Association meets on Thursday January 19 at 2.30pm for its AGM. Peter Barratt will talk on Alice Suffragette. Visit www.rugbynationaltrust.co.uk for details.

Bowls coaching at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club each Saturday, 10am to midday. Beginners welcome, cost £2.70 including free loan of bowls.

Rugby Community Choir welcomes new and old members to their rehearsals at Avon Valley School. It meets on alternate Tuesdays in term time 6.15pm prompt start. No auditions, just turn up and sing. Contact details - 07745306289, email rugbycommunitychoir@outlook.com or visit rugbycommunitychoir.wixsite.com/rugbycc

Leamington Hastings Bowls Club invites people to play indoor bowls at Leamington Hastings Parish Hall every Wednesday from 7pm. Any age and ability. Comfortable clothing and flat shoes required.

St Andrew’s Cafe, Church Street, Rugby, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm and Saturday from 10am to 12 noon.

Rugby & District Canine Society: Ringcraft Classes every Wednesday evening from 7.30 at Newbold Village Hall, 418 Newbold Road, Rugby CV21 1EL. Puppies welcome from 13 weeks or after their course of injections. Email carolyn.cheesman@ntlworld.com for more.

Cawston Grange WI Lite: Meets the third Thursday of every month (7.30pm to 9.30pm) at Cawston Community Hall. A WI for women of the 21st century. All welcome to a varied programme of activities, talks and the odd bit of salsa. For more information, visit Cawstongrangewilite.co.uk

Art & Craft: make your own keepsake book. Make your own pages using various techniques. A combination of a wide range of materials and any personal photos and items can be included. Quick and easy cards can be made using the same techniques. Works 4 Me shop, 3 Albert Street, Rugby, Tuesdays 2pm to 4pm, £10, contact Toni: 07814 152 830

Tea Leaf Tales: a drama group aimed at young people with learning difficulties, covering storytelling, mime and performance. Works 4 Me shop, 3 Albert Street, Rugby, Tuesdays 7pm to 9pm, £2.50. Contact Kate: 07816 575 156.

Thursday Threads: a relaxing afternoon with tea and chat while learning about knitting, crochet and sewing. Bring your own project or learn a new skill. Works 4 Me shop, 3 Albert Street, Rugby, 2pm to 4pm, £10. Contact Lynne: 07542 236 760

Craft Workshops: Make time for yourself, and join like minded people for a sociable evening. All types of art and craft are covered. Works 4 Me shop, 3 Albert Street, Rugby, Thursdays 7.30pm to 9.30pm, £10. Contact Kate: 07816 575 156

Pottery workshop, available to people of all levels and abilities. Works 4 Me shop, 3 Albert Street, Rugby Fridays 1pm to 3pm, £10. Contact Kate: 07816 575 156

Children’s Craft Classes. Two experienced artists teach a combination of pottery and experimental techniques, including paper skills, print and batik. Works 4 Me shop, 3 Albert Street, Rugby, Saturdays 10am to 12 noon, eight years plus, £10. Contact Toni: 07814 152 830

Bellydance Classes with Fulya, term times, The Dance Studio, second floor of the main building, Rugby College, Technology Drive CV21 1AR. Visit www.kookiekaftan.co.uk, email Lynne@kookiekaftan.co.uk or call 01327 843352 for details.

Rugby Spiritual Centre meet every Sunday in the Robbins Building, Albert St, Rugby at 6.30pm for free demonstrations of mediumship. All welcome. Clairvoyant evenings are held on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm. Members £3 non members £4. All welcome. Healing is available on Wednesday evenings (5-7pm) and Sunday (4.30-6pm). Please ring and leave a message on 01788 536899 to check availability.

Rugby Independent Spiritualist Church, Pennington Mews, CV21 2RG. Divine service with mediumship demonstration every Sunday 6.30pm. Open Development Circle Mondays (twice monthly) 8pm. Clairvoyant Evenings and private readings. www.rugbyspiritualistchurch.com

Regent WI Group meets the first Thursday afternoon in the month at 2pm, in the blue room of the Regent Baptist Church, Regent Street, Rugby. Friendly group who enjoy interesting talks, trips and events. For further information please contact Megan 01788 573380 or Margaret 01788 561798.

Rugby Deaf Club: meet every Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm (except for bank holidays) at Rugby Fellowship Church, 53 Cymbelline Way, Woodlands, Rugby. Text 07733 360657 or email margbaughan@btinternet.com for details.

Rugby Open Code Club: the club meets at 7pm every Wednesday at The Benn Partnership Centre on Railway Terrace. More details can found on the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rugbyopencodeclub) and via Twitter

@RugbyOpenCode.

Quiz night: every Monday at The Bull Inn, Clifton (one of the finalist pubs in the Rugby Advertiser’s Best Pub Award). 8.30pm start, £1 per person entry. Prize for every team. Rounds may include general knowledge, TV and films, geography, sports and leisure, science and nature, history, famous faces, music, etc. Monday quiz will be entirely focused on 2014, if you fancy putting a team in.

Quiz night: Steam Turbine, Rugby, every Monday from 8.30pm. £1 per person to enter with prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd placed teams.

Rugby and District Philatelic Society meets at Overslade Community centre, in Buchanan Road, Rugby, 7pm alternate Mondays. Call 01788 817892 for details.

Hillmorton United Ladies Group: Paddox Methodist Church, Dunsmore Avenue, Hillmorton. Visitors are welcome to join at a cost of £2. For further details contact Christine on 578724.

Hillmorton and Paddox Townswomen’s Guild: Meet on the first and third Tuesday of every month (except August). Meet at 1.45pm at the community centre in Hillmorton Road. Speakers, days out, tea and chat. Call 01788 573099.

Family quiz night: Second Friday of every month, Nelson Club, Stockton.

Ball of Yarn (Rugby): Monday term times - 10am-noon, Tuesday evenings 6.30pm to late Grosvenor Hotel; Wednesday evenings 5pm to late Rugby Hotel; second Saturday of the month 11am to 1pm. For more information please see the Facebook group or call 07970 664187.

the Facebook group or call 07970

664187.

Deering’s Daytime WI: extends a warm welcome to all ladies when we meet on the first Tuesday of the month at 1.30pm. Join us for interesting talks, workshops and outings. We meet in Rogers Hall, Deering Road, Hillmorton, Rugby.

Further information from Alison on 01788 547661 or Josephine on 01788 542378.

Hillmorton United Ladies’ Group: Meets the second Thursday of every month (excluding bank holidays) at 7.45pm at Paddox Methodist Church, Dunsmore Avenue, Hillmorton, Rugby – interesting speakers, followed by tea/coffee and biscuits.

Please contact Christine for further details on 01788 578714.

Hill Street Youth and Community Centre’s 50+ Club: Second Tuesday of every month, Hill Street community centre, 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The Rugby Amateur Transmitting Society: Meets every Tuesday evening (8pm to 10.30pm) and Saturday afternoon (2pm to 6pm) at the Scout headquarters, Boughton Leigh Community Junior School, Wetherell Way, Brownsover. For anyone interested in amateur radio and electronics. Contact Steve (G8LYB) 01788 578940.

Royal Naval Association: Rugby branch. Social evening first Friday every month 8pm at the Oakfield Club in Bilton Road. Telephone Frank Redfern for further details on 01788 543062.

Bridge66 Clifton Cruisers: Clifton Wharf, Vicarage Hill, Rugby, call 01788 543570 for next date.

It costs £5 per session and is run by Lillian Poultney.

Thank God Cafe Church: Fridays, 6.30pm to 7.20pm, Binley Woods village hall.

Rugby On Board: A friendly board games group that meets at the Raglan Arms every Tuesday from 7.30pm.

St Peter’s and St John’s Ladies’ Group: meet the first Monday of every month (excluding bank holidays) at 7.45pm in the church hall – interesting speakers followed by light refreshments – £1 members/£2 non-members. Contact Joyce for further details on 01788 575661.

Rugby and District Canine Society’s Ring Training Classes: Wednesday from 7.30pm at Newbold village hall.

Rugby Fibromyalgia Support Group: Meets at 7pm at The Exchange (the Old Telephone Exchange), Albert Street, Rugby CV21 2SA on the second Thursday of each month (excluding January). Access is from the disability ramp in the car park. Telephone 01788 560406.

Coffee morning and table top sale: Second Saturday of the month, 10.30am to 12.30pm, St George’s church, Community Hall Development Project, St John’s Avenue.

Rugby Retired Teachers’ Association coffee mornings: Last Wednesday of month. Meetings at Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club, Bruce Williams Way, 10.30am.

Royal Air Forces Association of Rugby monthly meeting: First Tuesday of every month, Ex-Servicemen’s Club, The Green, Hillmorton, 7pm.

Brownsover Art Group: Meet Thursdays, 1pm, Christ Church Centre, Helvellyn Way, Brownsover.

Rugby Floral Society: Rugby United Reformed Church, Hillmorton, meet on the third Thursday of the month 2pm. Telephone 01788 547238.

Dunchurch Photographic Society: Meetings at the Dunchurch WI hall on Southam Road, Dunchurch.

For more details go to www.dunchurchps.com

Lutterworth Speakers Club can help people increase confidence and overcome the fear of speaking in public. See www.LutterworthSpeakersClub.com

KEEP FIT

New beginners’ line-dance class at the Claremont Centre, Wednesdays, 2pm to 3pm. Admission £2. Call (01788) 879458 for more information.

Zumba: Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm at The Harris Sports Centre, Mellish Road, Rugby. Costs £4 per session. Contact Jo on 07817 679311 or email jomariedavis@hotmail.co.uk for details.

details.

Military Fitness circuits: Indoor and outdoor exercise class in Rugby. See www.militaryfitnesscircuits.co.uk or call 07976 04422.