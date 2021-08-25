Barby girl completes epic ten day walking challenge on 11th birthday to help horse sanctuary

Animal-lover Isabel Wright knew she had to do something to raise money after visiting Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

She put the idea of a walking to challenge to her dad Richard Jones.

Isabel said: "I decided it would be a good idea to raise money for them because we don't get any payment for doing what they're doing. It's all voluntary. All the people who work there are volunteers and all the money they get is through donations."

Isabel started planning a fundraiser to help the sanctuary, originally setting out to raise £500.

"I looked on the map and thought it would be great to walk to the Shetland Islands and see the ponies there," Isabel said.

"I told my dad and he said it would be a good one, apart from the fact it is 100 miles long and it's a 12-and-a-half-hour journey to get there."

Rather than walking the entire length of the isle, they decided to walk circular routes to take in the more scenic areas - and of course see the ponies

The third member of the team, David Wright, was on hand to fill the role of van driver on the few linear routes and also take part in the walks.

They walked 10 miles a day for ten consecutive days and finished the challenge on Isabel's 11th birthday - August 5.

Isabel said the challenge was great fun and they have smashed their target.

She said: "It was hard work, but we had a lot of fun and I got to stroke a lot of Shetland ponies."

Her dad said he was really proud of his daughter's strength and determination.

"She is a superstar," said Richard, who runs Weedon Boot Camp and helps run Weedon Boxing Academy.

"I'm so proud of her."

They have raised more than £2,000 for the horse sanctuary, near Banbury. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-jones239

1. Taking its toll. Photo Sales

2. Enjoying the stunning scenery. Photo Sales

3. They walked for 10 days. Photo Sales

4. Meeting the ponies. Photo Sales