Big plans to transform Lutterworth town centre - what do you think?

Lutterworth town centre.

An ambitious vision is being unveiled for Lutterworth town centre.

New meeting spaces, innovative artwork or statues and a new public plaza are just a few of the proposals being put forward to transform the town.

The Lutterworth Town Centre Masterplan is being produced by Harborough District Council with consultants TEP.

The bold blueprint aims to “help strengthen the viability and vitality of Lutterworth’s historic town centre”.

And it sets out how the Harborough district town can thrive as a destination for retail, leisure, and community events.

Ideas and proposals set out within the masterplan include new community spaces, improved walking and cycling access.

Designs linked to heritage and vehicle speed reductions in key areas are also mapped out.

They are all aimed at “redefining the heart of the town and marketplace” and “redressing the balance between pedestrians and vehicles”.

The far-reaching scheme has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been drawn up following public consultations as well as two productive workshops with Lutterworth Town Council earlier this year.

Informal discussions have also been held with key stakeholders such Lutterworth Retail Forum, Lutterworth Town Estates and Blooming Lutterworth.

It will provide a five-to-10-year framework to make the town centre more attractive by “strengthening its market town character”.

New street furniture, signs, widened footways, soft and hard landscaping and public art could also be introduced to integrate with the historic conservation area.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, said: “We want Lutterworth to remain an active destination town.

“This masterplan has been a consultative process and will aim to enhance the character and historic interest of the town, and encourages more visitors.

“I’d like to thank everyone whose input has helped produce such an ambitious and exciting vision.”

Lutterworth is able to trace its proud history back almost 1,000 years to 1068.

In 1214 Lutterworth was given the rights to hold markets.

Part of the town centre’s key buildings - the Shambles Inn and parts of St Mary’s Church - date back to the 13th century.

In the 18th and 19th century the town became the posting station for stagecoaches on the Leicester to Chester turnpike.

And many of the hotels from the 1700s and 1800s are still in place - such as the Greyhound, Denbigh and Hind.

“The masterplan will build on that and look to enhance the town in exciting and innovative ways,” said Harborough council.

Harborough District Council’s Cabinet recommended the project for approval on Monday September 6.

A final decision on whether to adopt the masterplan will be made by the full council on Monday September 27.