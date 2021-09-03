Braunston fundraiser takes the lead with family fun day and dog show

Rhianna with her beloved dogs.

Rhianna Conway, who runs Scamp's Pet Boutique, is organising the event along with The Old Plough, on Saturday, September 25, from 11am.

She said: "Our family fun day will hopefully include a bouncy castle, face-painting, barbecue, children’s play area and a range of stalls from local businesses - you can even pop inside if you fancy a pint as well.

"I came up with the idea because with the awful year because of coronavirus, I thought we could all use something fun. The village hasn’t had a dog show in years and with all the issues we’ve been through with my dog Domino, I just wanted to pay something back to the dog rescue groups looking after dogs who’ve been abandoned."

The event will help charity.

The fun dog show will include 10 classes titled; Cutest Puppy; Golden Oldie; Most Handsome; Prettiest Pooch; Gorgeous Crossbreed; Best Young Handler; Best Eyes; Judges' Favourite; Best Rehome/Rescue and Best In Show.

Each dog placing 1st, 2nd, 3rd will receive a rosette with each 1st place winner receiving a goody bag.

Rhianna added: "With the Best In Show being picked from each of the classes, the winner will receive an exclusive luxury hamper.

"Each class is £2 to enter with no maximum participants. The proceeds will be going to a local animal charity. If we receive a large number of entrants for each classes we will happily work in rounds."

Fun for all the family.