Community projects and charities in the Lutterworth area receive a total of almost £350,000 from a special fund

Some 25 community projects and charities in the Lutterworth area have received a total of almost £350,000 from a special fund.

They have been handed money by the Lutterworth Area Community Projects community fund.

The initiative was set up by GLP (formerly Gazeley) as the developer and the owner of the massive Magna Park logistics hub.

GLP launched the Community Fund to support community and voluntary organisations to help deliver projects in and around Magna Park.

Some 25 recipients have received cash totalling £344,000.

The money will be used to back blueprints ranging from defibrillators and bus shelters to school play equipment, a community electric vehicle and new community sports facilities.

Gwyn Stubbings, Director for GLP and Magna Park: “This is a fantastic milestone.

“We are delighted to see Magna Park providing financial support to a wide and diverse number of different organisations and charities, particularly during these challenging times.

“It is fair to say that we have had a few challenges in getting everything in place to ensure that we are covering the whole of the geographical funding area, whilst also ensuring that the fund can continue to provide financial support over the next few years.

“However, we are now up and running and very proud to be making a difference to local communities.”

Fund chairman Janette Ackerley said: “As chairman of the fund, I am delighted that local organisations are receiving funding to enable them to proceed with some very exciting projects.

“I am sure that over the next few years more groups will benefit from the fund to provide improved facilities across the community.

“We aim to support the widest possible range of community groups and clubs.”

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said: “I was very pleased to lead the negotiations with GLP for the creation of the Lutterworth Area Community Fund - and I am delighted that the first round of funding has now been awarded.

“This fund will bring immeasurable benefits to our communities across South Leicestershire,” he said.

“It will be of huge assistance to some of the fantastic community groups in and around Lutterworth which do so much for local people.

“I am really grateful to GLP for its generous and kind contribution in making this community fund a reality - and very much look forward to seeing more groups benefitting from the fund in future.”

Fund directors are now considering the next round of applications.