Dunchurch Park Hotel could remain closed to public for 12 months, Rugby wedding planner says

Dunchurch Park Hotel could remain closed to the general public for 12 of more months, a Rugby-based wedding planner said.

On September 1 the popular venue took to social media to clarify that they were closed to the general public.

A spokesperson said: "With immediate effect, Dunchurch Park Hotel is no longer open to the general public, or able to facilitate weddings or events.

"However, we are operational during this period and can clarify we are not in receivership or administration."

The Advertiser contacted the hotel for comment but did not receive a response.

Some further clarity came yesterday, September 3, when a spokeswoman for Rugby-based wedding planners Make My Day (www.makemydayevents.co.uk) recorded a video in which she explained the hotel would be shut for around 12 months.

While she said she felt that it was not her place to comment on specifics, she offered the following information: "They are looking at being closed for at least 12 months - it could be possibly longer, it may be less.

"But they are closing. So if you have got a wedding in the next 12 months, or a function, or whatever it is, I would seriously look at moving venue.

"That's what we can help you do, we are working so closely with all the staff at Dunchurch Park Hotel... to help assist all you lovely couples with finding new venues.

"There are some beautiful venues in Rugby and surrounding areas that have got availability."