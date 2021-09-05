Dunchurch Park Hotel shuts down website as those with weddings booked resort to posting on Facebook

Latest news.

Dunchurch Park Hotel has deactivated its website as scores of Rugbeians with weddings booked at the venue have taken to Facebook to complain that the hotel has become unreachable.

On September 1 the popular venue took to social media to clarify that they were closed to the general public.

A spokesperson said: "With immediate effect, Dunchurch Park Hotel is no longer open to the general public, or able to facilitate weddings or events.

"However, we are operational during this period and can clarify we are not in receivership or administration."

The Advertiser did contact the hotel to attempt to learn more, but has not received a response.

Some further information came on September 3, when a spokeswoman for Rugby-based wedding planners Make My Day recorded a video in which she explained the hotel would be shut for around 12 months - possibly more, possibly less.

The hotel had previously assured those with weddings booked that they could get in touch for a full refund - but four days ago people began posting on the hotel's Facebook to demand answers.

One Facebook user wrote: "I have been trying to call regarding the Facebook post.

"No one is answering the phones!

"We have paid for a wedding next year and now are very concerned. Please can you make contact ASAP."

Others agreed, with one writing: "Seems like I’m not the only unable to contact them.

"I have left various messages. Emailed the info email.. Seems we are just being ignored now.