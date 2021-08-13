Enterprising couple set up thriving cake and ice cream business in Lutterworth

Submitted photo.

Fancy a mouth-watering mocha cake or a heavenly scoop of rum and raisin ice cream when you’re next out and about in Lutterworth?

Then look no further than Miles Bakery & Ice Cream in the town’s Archway Gallery.

Innovative entrepreneurs Emma Miles, 37, and her husband Nathan, 35, have only set up their superbly-tempting new adventure in the last fortnight.

But their delicious home-made cakes and dreamy ice cream are already going down an absolute treat as people make a beeline straight for them.

Elated Emma, of Walcote, near Lutterworth, said: “We’ve got off to a fantastic start.

“We just can’t believe how well our cakes and ice cream has already gone down with people here.

“It’s been amazing.”

She said they have launched their new venture after baking a whole range of cakes for cafes within a 30-mile radius throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“That went so well that we decided to do this and take the plunge in Lutterworth by opening Miles Bakery & Ice Cream here in the middle of town.

“We are striving to be different by specialising in baking individual, custom-made cakes.

“Nathan’s been a top chef for 20 years and he’s pouring his heart and soul into this.

“We are making cupcakes, layer cakes and even cakes cut to your own size,” said hard-working mum Emma.

“Dark chocolate and strawberry, millionaire’s shortbread and mocha cake are all selling like the proverbial hotcakes.

“And customers are just loving our lemon drizzle cake and mini lemon meringues.

“We change up what we are baking and offering people every day.

“We’re also making our own very special ice cream.

“Everything that we use is totally natural and free from all artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives.

“We make everything on site - including the ice cream – and we use local produce to help out other local businesses in South Leicestershire where ever we can,” added Emma.

“We get our milk, for instance, from the brilliant Kibblecote Dairy at Kimcote up the road.

“Our flavours are just spellbinding.

“We put real rum into our rum and raisin ice cream and people here in Lutterworth can’t get enough.

“We started out with 55 litres of milk and it’s all gone already.

“Delighted customers are telling us that we’re just what Lutterworth needed.

“We’ve also had great feedback on local social media so we really are thrilled to bits.”