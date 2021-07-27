Explore the cities of the world and grab a beer at new Par'n'Bar opening in Rugby town centre
The venue is set to open at some point this summer
A novel golf bar, themed around the major cities of the world, is set to open in Rugby s town centre this summer.
Each hole on the mini golf course will be dedicated to a different city, with UV lights and unique design set to create an amazing atmosphere at the Swan Centre venue.
Par'n'Bar owners Darren and Lorraine Malt said: “After searching for an in-town venue for some time, we are happy to have landed on The Swan Centre.
"The town has been lacking unique experiences like Par ‘n’ Bar for many years, so we are pleased to open this venue and welcome customers as lockdown restrictions ease.”
A spokesperson for the Swan Centre said: "Having performed resiliently over the course of a difficult 18-months and recently welcoming Bewiched Coffee, The Swan Centre now finds itself in a strong position as lockdown restrictions lift over summer."