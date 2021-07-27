Explore the cities of the world and grab a beer at new Par'n'Bar opening in Rugby town centre

Each hole will be themed on a major city.

A novel golf bar, themed around the major cities of the world, is set to open in Rugby s town centre this summer.

Each hole on the mini golf course will be dedicated to a different city, with UV lights and unique design set to create an amazing atmosphere at the Swan Centre venue.

Par'n'Bar owners Darren and Lorraine Malt said: “After searching for an in-town venue for some time, we are happy to have landed on The Swan Centre.

"The town has been lacking unique experiences like Par ‘n’ Bar for many years, so we are pleased to open this venue and welcome customers as lockdown restrictions ease.”