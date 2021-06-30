Here's how you can help out Rugby's treasured independent businesses this weekend

File image.

Rugby First is showing its support for the town centre’s independent retailers by backing ‘Independents Day’ UK, taking place across the country on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 July.

The campaign supports and promotes independent retail businesses across the UK all year round but has an annual focus on July 4: ‘Independents’ Day itself.

Some estimates state independents account for around 65 per cent of the approximately 290,000 retail outlets in the UK.

Ryan Webster, Rugby First's operations manager, said: “Independents pride themselves in offering local services and we fully back this campaign.

"It is an excellent way of raising awareness of town centre independents.

"In Rugby, we have an amazing range of diverse and independent shops offering choice, service, tradition as well as innovation, and a more personal service to customers.

"They create jobs and contribute to local and national economies and with retail spending under pressure they need our support.”

"Shoppers want diversity in their High Streets and independent retailers that give their towns a distinct character and service.

"By supporting local independent business you can make the world of difference, and we encourage you to support them, along with other town centre business, not only this weekend but throughout the year."

One idea the campaign suggests is that shoppers make a list of one or two independent businesses they have not been to before and pledge to go and visit them on July 4.

Another option is to give your favourite independents a shout-out on social media.