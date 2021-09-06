Hillmorton's Tony's Trains nominated for 'Retailer of the Year' award for second year in a row

Owner Tony outside the shop.

An independent model railway shop in Hillmorton is on the right tracks to win Hornby magazine's 'Retailer of the Year' award for the second year in a row.

Tony's Trains, based at The Locks, won the award last year after scores of customers praised the shop's customer service.

And owner Tony French, who took over the business in 2015, has been selected by the editorial team at Hornby Magazine to be nominated for the award this year - with voting now taking place.

Tony said: "I want to say a huge thank-you to our customers. Their loyalty makes things like this possible.

"We've had so much growth in recent years and I think a lot of that is down to listening to customers and making sure they're happy.

"Sometimes we'll have people asking 'have you got that in stock' - if we don't, we'll order it in to make sure they're catered for. It's things like that I think."