Huge Amazon centre about to open at Lutterworth's Magna Park

File image, Getty.

Amazon Logistics is to open a new delivery station at Lutterworth’s Magna Park in the next few weeks - creating over 50 jobs.

The 38,000 square metre building is expected to be fully operational at the town’s massive distribution and warehouse site this autumn.

The huge new facility will serve customers based across South Leicestershire.

As well as creating over 50 permanent jobs, the new unit will generate “hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics’ delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners”.

“Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers,” Amazon told the Harborough Mail.

“Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.”

For more information about openings, visit www.amazon.jobs

Alberto Costa, the MP for South Leicestershire, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Amazon to South Leicestershire.

“As one of the world’s largest businesses and employers delivering thousands of items across the UK every day I am sure they will fit in very well at Magna Park in Lutterworth.”

He added: “The new delivery station will create a host of permanent jobs for my constituents and will provide a very welcome economic boost to the local area.

“And therefore I look forward to visiting the new delivery station once it is open and operational later this year.”

Amazon is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.