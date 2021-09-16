McDonalds in Rugby town centre due to shut next week, with employees moving to new branch
A spokesperson has confirmed the rumours
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:14 pm
The McDonald's on Market Place is set to shut next week ahead of the opening of the new 'Drive-Thru' branch on Evereux Way.
A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "“We confirm that our restaurant at Market Place in Rugby will close on the 21st September, due to its relocation to a Drive-Thru on Evreux Way.
"All of our restaurant crew will be transferred to the new restaurant and an additional 50 new jobs have been created.
"We look forward to continuing to serve the local community."
The new opens on Wednesday, September 22.