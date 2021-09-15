New McDonald's opposite Rugby's town hall will officially open next week

Work continues on the restaurant ahead of its opening.

A new McDonald's which was first granted planning permission in June 2019 will officially open next Wednesday, September 22.

The plan was controversial from the beginning, with councillors raising concerns over over traffic, littering and anti-social behaviour.

But the plan was approved and work finally began earlier this year.

Residents have expressed very mixed feelings - with some welcoming the creation of new jobs and arguing that the contemporary building is an improvement over the run-down car park.

With the opening of this new branch on Evereux Way, the McDonald's on Market Place is set to shut at some point, with those staff moving to the new branch.

Some argued that this closure might help to solve the issue of delivery drivers parking in the pedestrianised areas of the town centre.

Others, including councillors, still hold to the concerns expressed earlier on in the planning stage, also being disappointed in having the fast-food restaurant opposite the Town Hall.

In addition to staff moving over, 50 brand-new jobs will be created, a spokesperson told the Advertiser.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey will officially open the branch at 11am on September 22.

The restaurant will be run by McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley, who employs 1,970 people across 18 restaurants in the East and West Midlands.

He said: “My team and I are excited to be opening a brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Rugby. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

"We’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our services on offer, including McDelivery.”

The restaurant will open with several safety measures to help keep employees and customers safe.