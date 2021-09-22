Official opening of new Rugby McDonald's is delayed
The closure of the old site has also been postponed
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 5:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 5:18 pm
The official opening of the new McDonald's on Evereux Way has been delayed, with a spokesperson saying a new day has not yet been agreed on.
The branch was due to be opened earlier today, September 22.
As part of the plan, the Market Place branch was due to shut its doors yesterday, September 21 - and this too has been delayed.
A spokesperson for McDonald's said they will update us when a new opening date is set.