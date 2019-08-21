“Regional economy is standing up well” - latest column from chair of Rugby branch of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Here’s the latest column from Karen Shuter, chair of the Rugby branch of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

We are still all operating under a cloud of uncertainty but our regional economy is standing up well.

Despite not knowing where we are going with Brexit, Coventry and Warwickshire remains a robust economy and our businesses are, in the main, as determined as ever to grow.

Of course, we all face day-to-day challenges unique to our own business and we also share some of the barriers to growth will fellow companies across the region.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce will speak up on those barriers and ensure that decision makers understand some of the hurdles we have to growing our business in a bid to having them removed.

The Chamber is very good at helping to find solutions to some of the issues that maybe holding back our economy. A good example of this is the launch of the new Chamber Talent programme, which is a personal development programme, designed to help individuals unlock their potential and climb the ladder as one of the next generation of business stars in the region.

It has been devised in recognition of the fact that the business community across Coventry and Warwickshire must help to identify the rising stars of the future and help to set them on a path where they can become the business leaders of tomorrow.

So I would urge you to find out more about Chamber Talent and see how you can get involved, either as a business by putting somebody in your organisation forward for the programme or as an individual who wants to get ahead in business.

Businesses are waiting to see what happens with Brexit as the deadline is fast approaching on October 31.

It is a topic that will be covered, among many others, at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Conference on Friday, November 15. Visit www.cw-chamber.co.uk/events/ for tickets.