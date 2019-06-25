Right royal celebration for Church Lawford business

A Church Lawford business which makes cabinets for the Queen is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

NEJ Stevenson has grown from being a sole trader business in a single garage to a limited company with a purpose-built workshop and 40 staff members.

This has been by no means a small feat for Neil Stevenson, owner and managing director, who has successfully weathered two recessions and near collapse due to bad debt from a large client.

As cabinet maker to the Queen, and Royal Warrant Holder, the company has developed a reputation for crafting some of the finest contemporary and heritage furniture available.

Delighted staff at the firm said the commendation is further testament to the excellence in British craftsmanship that the company strives for.

The business marked its 35th anniversary by planting 35 trees at the St Gabriel’s Church of England Academy in Houlton.

Andrew Taylor, headteacher, said: “When NEJ Stevenson contacted us about the tree planting event I was delighted as we have been exploring various options for trees for our wild wood area.”

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey said: “It is fantastic to see a local business of such renown engaging and contributing actively with the educational system and supporting the next generation of cabinet makers.”