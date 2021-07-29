Rugby Asda to trial a new bulk buy system, including toilet roll, crisps and washing pods

The bulk buy system, already in place at a store in York.

Rugby s branch of Asda is one of ten stores across the country trialling a new 'bulk buy' system, whereby customers can save a bit of money on some of the shop's most popular items.

The system will see customers soon be able to pick up larger versions of favourite and bestselling products including Ariel washing pods, Walkers crisps, and Nicky Elite toilet roll.

Rugby's store will get between one and four bays of products in bigger packs across categories such as crisps, household, pet and laundry.

The supermarket also plans to make a selection of bulk buy products available online for customers receiving home shopping deliveries from the trial stores.

Customers are encouraged to give feedback in store on the trial and help to inform the choice of products they see.

Debra Lees, senior director of Wholesale and Convenience at Asda, said: “Following a successful trial at Asda Cardiff we’re evolving the bulk buy concept to offer a range of bestselling and popular products within a further 10 stores.

"These stores will receive selected bulk lines such as Nicky Elite toilet roll, Fairy Platinum dishwasher tabs and large boxes of crisps, which help to fulfil a ‘stock up’ mission alongside our core grocery offer.