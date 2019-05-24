Rugby jewellery business has the X Factor

A Rugby jewellery design business has the X Factor.

X Factor finalist Giovanni Spano wore a pendant by Amoreantos at his O2 Academy Islington gig with his band ‘deVience’.

Photographs taken by The Projects Photography appear on Gio’s Instagram feed tagging Amoreantos along with Thomas Sabo, Top Man, H&M and The Kooples.

Communication between designer Abbi Head and Gio began before the public were aware of his upcoming appearances on X Factor and while he was still performing in Bat Out Of Hell The Musical. It was a tweet from Gio which propelled Abbi to start the business and become a member of The Guild Of Jewellery Designers.