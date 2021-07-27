Rugby woman gives up sales career in London to follow her passion and start her own business

Maria of Birdies Beauty Room.

A Rugby woman who pursued a career in sales in London for 14 years has decided to follow her passion and start her own business after the pandemic prompted her to re-evaluate her working life.

Three months ago Maria set up 'Birdies Beauty Room, based in Onley, and she said could not be happier.

She said: "I’m sure for many like myself, Covid made me re-evaluate my working future and I realised my passion no longer involved chasing a sales career in London.

"I had a lightbulb moment whilst in Lockdown and thought, I’ve had a passion for beauty treatments and loved visiting the salon for as long as I can remember - so why not turn my passion into a fun new career?

"So, I took the leap and I completed my training and exams and since qualified in professional gel nail application and trained at the Nouveau academy where I gained my qualification in classic lash extensions."

"I’m loving the transition with no regrets.

"I love people and I love being in the salon. Meeting all of my lovely new clients has been wonderful and i don’t feel like I have worked a day.

"Don’t get me wrong, working for yourself means you don’t tend to switch off easily, you become even more of a perfectionist and work long and sometimes unsociable hours but it is so worth it when you find your groove in a career and industry you love."

Maria is based at Blossom Lodge Beauty in Onley, where she has a desk there for nails and a room for Lash treatments.

She is also available for mobile appointments in Rugby and the surrounding areas on selected days where she is not in the salon.