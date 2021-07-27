Rugby woman gives up sales career in London to follow her passion and start her own business
Maria said she has no regrets and is greatly enjoying her career change
A Rugby woman who pursued a career in sales in London for 14 years has decided to follow her passion and start her own business after the pandemic prompted her to re-evaluate her working life.
Three months ago Maria set up 'Birdies Beauty Room, based in Onley, and she said could not be happier.
She said: "I’m sure for many like myself, Covid made me re-evaluate my working future and I realised my passion no longer involved chasing a sales career in London.
"I had a lightbulb moment whilst in Lockdown and thought, I’ve had a passion for beauty treatments and loved visiting the salon for as long as I can remember - so why not turn my passion into a fun new career?
"So, I took the leap and I completed my training and exams and since qualified in professional gel nail application and trained at the Nouveau academy where I gained my qualification in classic lash extensions."
"I’m loving the transition with no regrets.
"I love people and I love being in the salon. Meeting all of my lovely new clients has been wonderful and i don’t feel like I have worked a day.
"Don’t get me wrong, working for yourself means you don’t tend to switch off easily, you become even more of a perfectionist and work long and sometimes unsociable hours but it is so worth it when you find your groove in a career and industry you love."
Maria is based at Blossom Lodge Beauty in Onley, where she has a desk there for nails and a room for Lash treatments.
She is also available for mobile appointments in Rugby and the surrounding areas on selected days where she is not in the salon.
To learn more, or to book an appointment, call 07960496571 or visit www.facebook.com/Birdies-Beauty-Room-107466874883139