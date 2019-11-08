Rugby's Mothercare begins 'everything must go' sale as company enters administration

Photo: Google Streetview.

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, it has been confirmed that Mothercare has now gone into administration and is closing all remaining stores across the UK with all stock discounted.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said items will be dramatically reduced - and the stock levels are high because the warehouses have been cleared.

The spokesperson added: “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping.

"We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible.

Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

The Mothercare website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

The business has been unprofitable for more than 10 years - and there will be a phased closure of all of its 79 UK stores, administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said.

It is not known when Rugby's branch will shut - but PwC said they are aiming to keep stores trading for 'as long as possible'.

Mothercare has been a prominent UK retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.